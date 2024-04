Lettieri scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Lettieri got the Wild on the board midway through the opening period, beating Justus Annunen with a one-timer to tie the game 1-1. Lettieri now has goals in consecutive games after going 26 games without a marker, logging just three assists in that span. The 29-year-old forward now has five goals and nine points, one shy of a career high, through 42 games this season.