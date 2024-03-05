Lettieri was designated for waivers by the Wild on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Lettieri's potential demotion could be an indication that Minnesota is close to getting some forward reinforcements, including youngster Marat Khusnutdinov who is finalizing his visa details. Considering the 29-year-old Lettieri hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 18 versus Pittsburgh, a stretch of 18 games without a tally, fantasy players are unlikely to be significantly impacted by a move to AHL Iowa.