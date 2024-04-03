Lettieri scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Ottawa.

Lettieri put the Wild ahead 3-2 midway through the final period, lifting a backhander past Joonas Korpisalo off a Senators' turnover for the eventual game-winner. It's the first goal since Dec. 18 for Lettieri -- he'd logged just one assist in his prior 20 games while skating on Minnesota's fourth line. Overall, the 29-year-old forward has four goals and eight points, two shy of a career high, while averaging 9:40 of ice time through 41 games this season.