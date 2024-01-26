Lettieri (lower body) isn't expected to start taking contact in practices until after the All-Star break, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

That safely rules Lettieri out for Minnesota's final game before the break, which will be a contest against Anaheim on Saturday. The Wild's schedule will resume Feb. 7 against the Blackhawks. Lettieri, who last played Dec. 30, has three goals, four points, 21 hits and 11 blocks in 19 contests this season. When Lettieri's healthy, he'll likely serve on the fourth line, though there's no guarantee he'll stay in the lineup or even remain in the NHL.