Lettieri (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, per the NHL media site.

Lettieri is far from a lock to step into the lineup, especially having missed the previous 15 contests. Still, if the center does get into the lineup, it could be at the expense of the recently recalled Adam Beckman. When he does play, the 29-year-old Lettieri has offered minimal offensive production with just four points in 19 contests.