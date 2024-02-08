Lettieri notched two assists in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Lettieri returned from a 15-game absence due to a lower-body injury and enjoyed his most productive game of the season. The 29-year-old filled in on the fourth line, and he'll likely remain there with Patrick Maroon (back) out 4-6 weeks after surgery. Lettieri has six points, 26 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances this season.
