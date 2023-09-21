Chiarot has no timeline for his return to training camp as he's out for "family reasons," per Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Training camp for the Wings commenced Thursday, which included an on-ice practice and an off-ice workout, according to the team's official web site. Once the regular season opens, Chiarot is projected to slot in on the second defensive pair with newcomer and fellow veteran, Jeff Petry. Last year, Chiarot stacked five goals and 14 assists against a minus-31 rating over 76 games in his debut campaign with the Wings.