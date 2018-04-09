Booth recorded five points through 28 games in the 2017-18 campaign.

Nevermind the scant output, as it was surprising that Booth even made the team out of training camp and stuck around for the regular-season finale. However, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Booth didn't find any suitors after getting waived in November, so he'll be hard-pressed to find work with any other club. The winger ultimately signing a professional tryout agreement -- as he did with the Red Wings ahead of this season -- can't be ruled out, though.