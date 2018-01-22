Booth was designated for waivers Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Considering Booth has frequently served as a healthy scratch, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him land on the waiver wire. While the Red Wings could move the winger down to the minors as soon as he clears, it could also be preemptive. It could also be an indication that Justin Abdelkader (lower body) is ready to play against the Devils on Monday.