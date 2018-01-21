Booth has four points (three goals, one assist) through 17 games this season.

We were shocked to see Booth earn an NHL contract after signing a PTO with the Red Wings in time for training camp. After all, he'd spent the prior two seasons in the KHL with ho-hum results -- 10 goals and 14 assists over 42 games between Vladivostok Admiral and Omsk Avangard, respectively. Lower-body injuries to Darren Helm and Justin Abdelkader should keep Booth away from the press box, but he's firmly entrenched in a bottom-six role and not worth owning in any fantasy setup.