Red Wings' David Booth: Watching from press box Wednesday
Booth (undisclosed) is listed as healthy scratch for Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, NHL.com reports.
This move doesn't make a ton of sense given that the Red Wings have reassigned Tyler Bertuzzi to AHL Grand Rapids, but there's a chance that forward/defenseman Luke Witkowski lines up on the left wing versus the B's in this next game. Booth sank three goals in four games prior to his injury, though his playing time has been scarce and he remains waiver fodder in most leagues.
