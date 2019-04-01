Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Reaches 20 points as rookie
Hronek netted a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Hronek is up to 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 43 games in his rookie season. It's not enough to get him into the Calder Trophy conversation, but it's a strong showing for the young Czech blueliner. He ends March with six points in 15 appearances, during which he averaged 22:55 per game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Two points in thriller•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Minutes to rise on penalty kill•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Makes impact in loss to Wild•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Called up Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Biding time in AHL•
-
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Sent back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...