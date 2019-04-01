Hronek netted a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Hronek is up to 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 43 games in his rookie season. It's not enough to get him into the Calder Trophy conversation, but it's a strong showing for the young Czech blueliner. He ends March with six points in 15 appearances, during which he averaged 22:55 per game.