Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Records helper with man advantage
Hronek had a power-play assist, five blocked shots, three hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Hronek helped out on Filip Zadina's opening goal, but it was an otherwise rough night for the young defenseman. The 22-year-old matched his 23 points from last season with the helper, doing so in five fewer games. Hronek has eight goals, 15 assists, 82 shots on goal, 68 hits and 53 blocks through 41 appearances.
