Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Scores first NHL goal
Hronek scored a power-play goal to go with six shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Bruins.
Hronek was perhaps the lone bright spot for Detroit in an otherwise ugly road performance. The rookie blueliner now has points in consecutive games and his goal in this one was the first of Hronek's young career. He was entrusted with a career-high 22:44 of ice time as well, and Hronek's increasing role should allow him to display his offensive skills more consistently while also raising his risk in the rating category.
