Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Suiting up Thursday
Hronek (head) will be in action versus Minnesota on Thursday.
Hronek returns following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his head injury. The Czech native will bump Jonathan Ericsson back to the press box, as Hronek figures to pair up with Madison Bowey. The 21-year-old Hronek has already set career highs in games played (59), goals (nine) and assists (20) this year and should be one of the building blocks for GM Steve Yzerman into the future.
