Zadina was Ansar Khan of MLive.com to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday,

Detroit has plenty of scoring weapons up front to afford Zadina the chance to develop his game in the minors, where the playing time will be consistent and the 2018 sixth overall pick will be able to develop at his own pace. Zadina produced two goals and an assist to go along with a minus-2 rating over seven preseason games.

More News
Our Latest Stories