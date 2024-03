Zadina scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Both of Zadina's goals came on the power play -- he beat Samuel Ersson with a backhander to get San Jose on the board in the final minute of the first period before deflecting a Luke Kunin feed to tie the game 2-2 in the second. The 24-year-old Zadina has four goals in his last six games. He's up to 12 goals, a new career high, and 22 points through 59 games this season.