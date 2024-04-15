Zadina (lower body) isn't with the Sharks for their two-game road trip, ending his 2023-24 campaign, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Monday.

Zadina will end the year by missing the final five games of the campaign due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old Czech had managed a lone point in his last 13 appearances. Despite the recent slump, Zadina still put up career-best numbers in goals (13), though it comes with a career-worst minus-44 plus/minus rating.