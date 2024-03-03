Zadina scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, levied two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Zadina has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The 24-year-old has spent the last four games in a second-line role, and while he's had mixed results, it's encouraging that he's still getting those looks. The winger has 19 points, 100 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-25 rating through 54 appearances in his first year with the Sharks, giving him a chance to top his career high of 24 points from 2021-22 with the Red Wings.