Zadina (lower body) will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.
Zadina was moved to injured reserve shortly after he was injured last Saturday against the Islanders. It was expected that he would be out for a while and a timetable was provided Tuesday. Zadina did not have a point in nine games prior to getting hurt.
