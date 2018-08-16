Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Concerns about captain's health persist
Zetterberg's (back) health remains a serious concern for the Red Wings ahead of training camp, The Detroit News reports.
Numerous reports have trickled in over the summer speculating that Zetterberg could possibly be lost for the season, and the latest news is anything but positive. "He's had a hard summer and I don't think his back is reacting great," head coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday. "Certainly we'll know more in a month (at training camp), but as of today, there's a lot of doubt as to whether his back will be healthy enough to play." If Zetterberg doesn't play, then 22-year Dylan Larkin -- who signed a five-year, $30 million extension earlier this month -- would open the season as the top-line center.
