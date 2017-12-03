Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Vocal after drubbing from Habs
Zetterberg voiced his frustration following Saturday's 10-1 road loss to the Canadiens, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. "We basically embarrassed everyone that played with the winged wheel tonight, and we've got to live with that," said the captain.
Of course the captain is going to speak out after the team's worst single-game outcome in 31 years, but it'll take more than words to help the Red Wings snap out of this funk comprised of seven straight losses. Big Z has four goals, 11 assists and a minus-6 rating through 27 games, but he hasn't lit the lamp in 20 consecutive trips to the rink. It's clear that Zetterberg really misses Pavel Datsyuk, who's one of the best two-way players the game has ever seen, but the "Magic Man" bolted for the KHL ahead of last season.
