Red Wings' Jake Chelios: Finally makes NHL debut
Chelios went plus-1 with a pair of hits and a blocked shot over 17:11 of ice time in his NHL debut Friday. The Red Wings shut out the Devils, 4-0.
Chelios was afforded the opportunity to hit the big stage for the first time in his professional career due to veteran Jonathan Ericsson (lower body) being scratched. However, it's likely he would have gotten his cup of coffee either way, as the Wings have long since been eliminated from playoff contention and they've been getting a longer look at their low-cost fringe options. Chelios is 28 years old and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
