Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Yields two power-play goals in loss

Howard allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He actually had a pretty strong night at even strength, stopping 23 of 24 shots, but that wasn't enough with the Red Wings struggling offense. Two out of the three goals he yielded came on the power play. Howard came into Saturday with a respectable .914 save percentage, but he's allowed at least three goals in three straight games. Like the Red Wings, Howard appears to be trending in the wrong direction.