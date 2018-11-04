Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses again
Bernier made 33 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Bernier has won just once this season and Jimmy Howard is playing sharp hockey ahead of him. He just isn't a reliable fantasy option at this point.
