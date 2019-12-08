Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Team struggles spell disaster
Bernier allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled at 9:22 of the third period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Wings are bad, but it's not all on the goalies. Bernier isn't getting much help from the team in front of him. The Wings are 0-9-2 in their past 11 games and have dropped nine straight in regulation. They've been outscored 33-8 in the last seven. Pass on Bernier.
