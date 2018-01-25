Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Will miss at least one more game
Abdelkader (lower body) resumed skating Thursday, and he's targeting a return next Wednesday against the visiting Sharks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This effectively rules Abdelkader out for Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks, but fans of the Wings must be relieved that he's drawing closer to a return. He does a little bit of everything on the ice, and needs just one more point to beat last season's totals, when he had seven goals and 14 helpers through 64 games.
