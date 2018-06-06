Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Could win NHL job this fall
Sulak has a "very good chance" of making the Opening Night roster next season, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Blashill was thrilled with Sulak's overall performance at the IIHF World Championship -- he registered a game-winning, power-play goal on 22 shots to complement a pair of assists -- in May and the bench boss openly said that the Wings will be a drastically different team this coming season after two straight years of mediocrity and missing out on the playoffs. Sulak will compete with the likes of Filip Hronek and Joe Hicketts for a roster spot, and this picture will become more clear when it's officially determined whether Mike Green -- a pending unrestricted free agent -- will be sticking around.
