Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Comes down with illness
Sulak is under the weather and tentatively expected to miss Thursday's game against the Blues, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This is awful timing for Sulak, as he was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids earlier in the day.
