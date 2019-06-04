Sulak signed a one-year contract with Severstal Cherepovets of the KHL on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Sulak spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, notching five goals and 14 points while posting a minus-7 rating in 61 games. The 25-year-old blueliner got a brief look with the big club, going scoreless while registering a minus-4 rating in six appearances, but he clearly wasn't a part of the Red Wings' plans for the future. Sulak will likely spend the rest of his professional playing career overseas.