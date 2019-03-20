Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Promoted to top level
Sulak was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Sulak was a leading candidate to make the team out of training camp, but the Czech defenseman was a late cut. The 25-year-old hits pause on his AHL campaign having produced four goals, 12 points, and 32 PIM over 54 games.
