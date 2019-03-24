Red Wings' Libor Sulak: Sent to bus league
Sulak (illness) was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Sulak had played six games with the big club, going pointless and averaging 19:22 of ice time.The Czech-born player had been dealing with an illness, which could've led to his demotion. The 25-year-old will likely spend the rest of the season in Grand Rapids, barring injuries.
