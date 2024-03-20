Raymond scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old winger got Detroit on the board early in the second period, then sent the game to OT by banging home a rebound with 13 seconds left on the clock in the third. Raymond has found the back of the net in five straight games, including back-to-back two-goal performances, and he's established new career highs with 24 goals and 59 points on the season through 69 contests.