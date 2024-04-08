Raymond notched one goal and one assist in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

Raymond opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the contest. He also set up a power-play goal by Dylan Larkin in the first period to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Raymond concluded the contest with five shots on goal in 21:14 of ice time. Detroit's triumph moved the team into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but there will be plenty of competition for that spot down the stretch. Following a four-game scoreless slump, he has two goals and one helper in his past two outings. Raymond has compiled 26 goals and 63 points through 77 games this season.