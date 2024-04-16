Raymond scored with 1:17 left in the third to send Monday's game to overtime and then scored the OT winner during Detroit's 5-4 victory over Montreal.

With those goals, Raymond hits 31 on the year, securing his first 30-goal campaign. At just 22 years old, there's a bright future ahead of Raymond. He enters the last game of the season Tuesday carrying a five-game point streak, during which he has six goals and 10 points.