Raymond registered an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Raymond stretched his point streak to six games with an empty-net apple that culminated in Dylan Larkin's second goal of the night. Detroit struggled mightily based on two wins between the eight games that Larkin missed with a lower-body injury leading up to Thursday's contest, but with the captain back in tow, it took some pressure off Raymond, who had been one of the lone bright spots amid the team's slump. A true star in the making, Raymond has posted 24 goals, 36 assists and 15 power-play points through 70 games.