Raymond collected two goals on three shots in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Red Wings were down for the majority of the contest but Raymond fought hard for the comeback, scoring his 21st and 22nd goals of the season, including one on the power play to bring them within two scores late in the game. The 21-year old first-line winger added a blocked shot, two PIM, three shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 20:14 of ice time. Raymond is a young, talented winger who is producing points for the Red Wings, including a four-game point streak with five goals and a helper over that span. The Red Wings host Columbus on Tuesday.