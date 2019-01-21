Rasmussen (hamstring) is not expected to play Tuesday in Edmonton, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

When asked about Rasmussen's status ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers, head coach Jeff Blashill said: "I don't foresee him playing [Tuesday]." It's not officially official, but don't expect the 19-year-old to suit up until after the All-Star break. Rasmussen has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury.