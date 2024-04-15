Share Video

Rasmussen (upper body) has yet to resume skating ahead of Monday's matchup with Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

At this point, with the Red Wings ending the year with a back-to-back versus the Habs, Rasmussen figures to be a long shot to play in Tuesday's contest either. That will bring the 24-year-old center missed game total to seven due to this upper-body problem. If Detroit doesn't make the playoffs, Rasmussen will end the year having notched 13 goals and 20 assists, both career highs, in 75 games this season.

