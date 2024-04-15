Rasmussen (upper body) has yet to resume skating ahead of Monday's matchup with Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

At this point, with the Red Wings ending the year with a back-to-back versus the Habs, Rasmussen figures to be a long shot to play in Tuesday's contest either. That will bring the 24-year-old center missed game total to seven due to this upper-body problem. If Detroit doesn't make the playoffs, Rasmussen will end the year having notched 13 goals and 20 assists, both career highs, in 75 games this season.