Rasmussen recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Rasmussen extended his point streak to four games with the big forward supplying five apples over that span. He dealt with an illness leading up to Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets, but unlike last year, Rasmussen still hasn't missed a game in the 2023-24 campaign. He's earned 13 goals to complement a career-high 20 assists and plus-13 rating through 70 contests.