Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Strong showing in AHL
Rasmussen scored his sixth goal of the season in AHL Grand Rapids' 2-1 loss to San Antonio on Sunday.
Rasmussen has been pretty good this season (six goals, 20 points in 29 games) considering he missed nearly two full months from mid-November to mid-January due to injury. Considering the fact Rasmussen played 62 games with the Wings last season, combined with the fact Detroit has already been eliminated from playoff contention, make it increasingly likely the 20-year-old Rasmussen will see time at the NHL level before the season is over.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Remains on roster bubble•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Poses problems for Blues•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Healthy entering camp•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Rookie campaign could be over•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Scratched with injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.