Rasmussen scored his sixth goal of the season in AHL Grand Rapids' 2-1 loss to San Antonio on Sunday.

Rasmussen has been pretty good this season (six goals, 20 points in 29 games) considering he missed nearly two full months from mid-November to mid-January due to injury. Considering the fact Rasmussen played 62 games with the Wings last season, combined with the fact Detroit has already been eliminated from playoff contention, make it increasingly likely the 20-year-old Rasmussen will see time at the NHL level before the season is over.