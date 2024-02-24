Watch Now:

Rasmussen scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The 24-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with his first multi-point performance since Jan. 17. Rasmussen remains on pace for modest career highs this season, delivering 12 goals and 25 points through 57 contests, but his fantasy value is still limited in most formats.

