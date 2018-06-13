Red Wings' Mike Green: Free-agent decision looming
Green, who's recovering from cervical spine surgery, has been offered both one-year and two-year contracts to remain in Detroit, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.
Since the Red Wings are a rebuilding team, it's unlikely that Green will be offered anything more than a two-year deal by July 1 when NHL free agency commences. If Green elects for the open market, he'll presumably be looking to attract a better team and garner a long-term deal. His desire to join a top-end team was evident towards the end of the 2018 trade deadline, when he chose to waive his no-trade clause after drawing interest from Washington and Tampa Bay. Green has said that he likes being in Detroit, but in that regard, it'll be worth monitoring Capitals defenseman John Carlson -- he's arguably the best offensive defenseman outside of Green as far as free agents are concerned, and if Carlson leaves Washington, Green could replace him as a former five-year player with the franchise.
