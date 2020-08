Green will hang up his skates and end his professional career, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Green spent 15 years playing in the NHL for the Capitals, Red Wings and Oilers. In 880 career appearances, the blueliner registered 150 goals, 351 assists and 592 PIM. The two-time NHL All-Star also appeared in another 76 postseason contests in which he garnered 37 points.