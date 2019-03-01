Red Wings' Mike Green: Good to go against Arizona
As expected, Green (illness) will be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Coyotes, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Green didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Saturday's contest. The Red Wings will be happy to have the veteran blueliner on the ice against Arizona, as he's been on a roll recently, notching six points in his last six games.
