Red Wings' Mike Green: Preparing to play Friday
Green (lower body) declared himself fit to play Friday against the Jets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
There's no reason not to buy into Green's conviction that he'll return to action in Winnipeg, but it's worth noting that the Red Wings have yet to activate him from injured reserve to make it official. We expect such a move to transpire soon enough, though.
