Maatta emerged with a secondary assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Maatta inked a two-year, $6 million contract extension last Thursday. He's strung together five goals, 13 assists and a plus-6 rating through 52 games, which are strong numbers for a third-pairing defenseman. His shooting percentage (11.9) will be tough to sustain, but that's splitting hairs on an otherwise productive campaign for the Finn.