Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Finds Nielsen at doorstep
Nemeth produced a shorthanded assist Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Nemeth joined Frans Nielsen on an odd-man rush, culminating in the veteran forward's first goal of the season. Detroit is down two defensemen -- Jonathan Ericsson (face) and Danny DeKeyser (back) -- so Nemeth has ascended to the top pair, where he's enjoying a career high in average ice time at 21:51.
