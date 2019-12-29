Nemeth produced a shorthanded assist Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Nemeth joined Frans Nielsen on an odd-man rush, culminating in the veteran forward's first goal of the season. Detroit is down two defensemen -- Jonathan Ericsson (face) and Danny DeKeyser (back) -- so Nemeth has ascended to the top pair, where he's enjoying a career high in average ice time at 21:51.