Fabbri recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Fabbri only had 10 minutes of ice time on the way to the Wings snapping a seven-game losing streak, but he's hanging onto a spot on the No. 1 power play while Dylan Larkin tends to a lower-body injury. Of course, Fabbri's latest apple transpired at even strength, with the 28-year-old winger now at 12 assists and 28 total points through 53 games. Staying healthy is always the focus when analyzing Fabbri's fantasy prospects, but he's worked past relatively minor injuries to his lower body and face this campaign to keep him from falling off the map completely in deep leagues.