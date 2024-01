Fabbri earned a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This was the first helper for Fabbri in nearly a month, but he's lit the lamp four times in that span. He's in the rare group of forwards on track to finish the season with more goals than apples, which speaks volumes about Fabbri's confidence in his shot. The 28-year-old boasts a career-high shooting percentage of 27.7 to complement 13 goals and 21 total points through 37 games.